SALEM — House Speaker Tina Kotek wants more homeless shelters built around the state and soon.
Kotek is pushing for a first-of-its kind proposal — she wants a statewide emergency declaration that would allow cities around the state to more easily site homeless shelters.
Kotek is calling for $60 million one-time dollars to go toward creating more shelter capacity from around the state. Kotek increased the amount from $40 million to $60 million after the revenue forecast this week showed the state was predicting more money than originally anticipated earlier this year. The money will likely be divided up largely between creating more shelter capacity and helping with rental assistance.
“We are really trying to take an emergency mindset to the thousands and thousands of Oregonians who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness,” the Portland Democrat testified to lawmakers on Wednesday.
Kotek’s latest plan also calls for building low-barrier shelters or navigation centers in Eugene, Salem and the city of Bend.
Under the latest proposal, shelters must meet certain criteria, such as operating out of a building with proper permits, satisfy safety and sanitary sleeping conditions and be located near public transportation.
The Committee on Human Services and Housing voted to move the measure to the Rules Committee on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.