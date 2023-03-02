Proud Boy Tusitala 'Tiny' Toese .png

Proud Boy Tusitala "Tiny" Toese fires a paintball gun at anti-fascist counterprotesters during clashes Aug. 22, 2021, in Northeast Portland's Parkrose neighborhood. A judge on Thursday, March 2, 2023, found Toese guilty on 10 counts stemming from his role in violent protests.

 Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

PORTLAND — More than a year after violently clashing with Portland anti-fascists in the summer of 2021, a judge found Proud Boy Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 25, guilty on 10 counts in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Thursday, March 2.

Toese, a regular presence at violent protests in the Pacific Northwest, was charged in January 2022 with five counts of assault, including assault with a weapon, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of riot and two counts of criminal mischief. He was acquitted of one of the assault charges.

— Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Jonathan Levinson contributed to this article.

