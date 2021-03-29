SALEM — A small group of Proud Boys and Trump supporters traveled to Oregon’s Capitol on Sunday, March 28, where they clashed with a group of about 150 anti-fascist counterprotesters.
The group of far-right supporters published flyers in the days leading up to the rally, saying they were gathering to support “freedom.”
March 28 was the first time since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that the two opposing groups have had a notable confrontation in Oregon. Violent protests between the sides were common during the Trump administration, as anti-liberal groups would often travel to cities like Portland and Salem to engage in the conflicts.
The Proud Boys and similar extremists have appeared in public much less after federal law enforcement began bringing charges against hundreds of people who participated in the insurrection in Washington, D.C. At least two Oregonians were among those facing charges for Jan. 6.
At one point, a large truck quickly sped through a crowd of the anti-fascist protesters as they stood in the street. Video showed the vehicle nearly hitting one person.
Several other vehicles also drove in and near the crowd over the course of the afternoon. Anti-fascist protesters threw objects and splattered some of the vehicles with paint.
Oregon State Police and the Salem Police Department were observed in the area of the protest, but did not intervene during the confrontations.
Just after 3:30 p.m., law enforcement declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse.
Salem police arrested one man after he exited a truck and pulled a gun on anti-fascist protesters. The truck appeared to have been splattered with paint. No shots were fired during the confrontation.
Oregon State Police also made several arrests in the anti-fascist group.
