PORTLAND — Travelers driving on Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge should expect intermittent lane closures and traffic delays this spring and summer.
Oregon Department of Transportation workers are repaving and expanding sections of the freeway between Interstate 205 and Hood River.
Part of the work includes esurfacing the stretch of I-84 running through Toothrock Tunnel near the Bonneville Dam.
ODOT plans to add a new 2-mile section of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail connecting Viento State Park and Mitchell Point. Drivers should expect single-lane closures on I-84 east until Memorial Day. Exit 58 also will be closed during construction.
Workers are also constructing two culverts under I-84 and the Historic Columbia River Highway to drain stormwater off the steep slope 1 mile west of Multnomah Falls. The area was hit with about 30 debris flows in 2021, according to ODOT.
Trimet’s MAX Red Line also is being extended and improved. The work will result in nighttime lane closures on I-84 and I-205, as well as periodic full closures of I-84 near Exit 7. There may be several full weekend closures of I-84 at I-205 later in 2023.
