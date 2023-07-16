Miranda Mishan, Chickasaw Nation and Muskogee Creek descendant, stands in City Hall on May 3, 2023, near six red ribbon skirts, which symbolize missing and murdered Indigenous people. Mishan stepped into her new role July 10 as manager of Portland tribal relations program.
Laura John, center, tribal relations director for the city of Portland, organized the “Red Dress Walk” in 2022, which was aimed at bringing awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous people. John joins participants May 5, 2022, as they walk across the Hawthorne Bridge in Portland.
Jarrette Werk Underscore News/Report for America
PORTLAND — Portland Tribal Relations Director Laura John announced July 7 that she was stepping down. In her place is Miranda Mishan, who formerly served as the city’s tribal relations community liaison.
“My goal has been to ensure that all city officials and staff understand that Indigenous perspectives, knowledge, and voices must be considered when making decisions on how the work of the city is done and how those decisions impact all who live in the city, not just Native people whose ancestors have lived in the place we now call Portland for generations.” John wrote in an email to city staff announcing her resignation.
