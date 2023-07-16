PORTLAND — Portland Tribal Relations Director Laura John announced July 7 that she was stepping down. In her place is Miranda Mishan, who formerly served as the city’s tribal relations community liaison.

“My goal has been to ensure that all city officials and staff understand that Indigenous perspectives, knowledge, and voices must be considered when making decisions on how the work of the city is done and how those decisions impact all who live in the city, not just Native people whose ancestors have lived in the place we now call Portland for generations.” John wrote in an email to city staff announcing her resignation.

