LA GRANDE — The 27-year-old Montana man facing charges of attempted murder and assault in La Grande also is on the hook for a citation for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police reported Sgt. Grant Jackson on Feb. 2 at 10:35 a.m. received a report about a van that left the gas station in North Powder with the gas pump nozzle still attached to the van. The caller said the van’s driver was at the pump for an hour and "wasn’t acting right," according to state police.
Jackson stopped the van on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 278. Jackson found the driver, Jose Jesus Diaz, 27, of Plains, Montana, was "impaired to a perceptible degree," according to OSP.
Jackson arrested Diaz and booked him into the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande, for DUII-controlled substance.
A tow company hauled off the vehicle that Diaz was driving, and a cat he left in the vehicle went to the Blue Mountain Humane Association’s shelter in La Grande.
After Diaz got out of jail, he ran into more serious trouble. The Union County Sheriff's Office arrested him on Friday, Feb. 5, for a home invasion and assault in a garage at a residence on the 60000 block of Bushnell Road in southern La Grande.
He faces numerous charges in that case, including for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
