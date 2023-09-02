Going with the flow
Water in two of the spillways at the McNary Dam allow surface passage for juvenile fish as they migrate down the Columbia River near Umatilla. Surface passage is less stressful in young fish by giving them a direct passage through the dam. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of Justice in 2023 changed Oregon's Fish Passage Law but are refusing to release the full list of public documents related to the revisions.

 East Oregonian, File

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of Justice are refusing to release the full list of public documents related to recent revisions to Oregon's Fish Passage Law.

Part of a larger rule-making process, the revisions concern how fish passages are legally defined.

