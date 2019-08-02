SALEM — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers for three positions on its Recreation Trails Program Grants Advisory Committee.
Upcoming vacancies include representatives for biking, off-highway vehicle and accessibility.
The 10-member committee typically meets once or twice per year to evaluate grant proposals for statewide trail projects. Members serve three-year terms and successful candidates will begin their terms Jan. 1. Members are eligible to serve a second term.
Ideal candidates can live anywhere in Oregon and will have experience in at least one of the following areas — land management, recreation planning, trail planning, project management, grant management or recreation-related volunteerism.
Those interested in serving must submit an OPRD grant advisory committee appointment interest form by October 15. The form is available online at www.oregon.gov/oprd/GRANTS/Pages/RTP-Committee.aspx.
RTP grants are funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration and administered by OPRD. Grants are awarded to nonprofits and governments for motorized and non-motorized trail projects, including building new trails, improving existing trails and developing or improving trail facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.