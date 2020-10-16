PORTLAND — U.S. Bank plans to close 32 branches in Oregon, most in the Portland metro area, including three in Vancouver, Washington.
Nine Oregon branches outside the Portland area will close, including a branch in Elgin.
The bank, which was founded in Oregon and based in Portland until 1997, told The Oregonian last week that it will begin the process of closing more than 25% of its Portland metro area branches on Nov. 1.
The bank will close 26 branches in the Portland metro area. Nine branches will close in Portland, including one in downtown. The bank will also close two branches in Gresham, two in Hillsboro and one in Beaverton.
The bank will be laying off employees at the affected branches. Evan Lapiska, a spokesman for the company, said U.S. Bank will not be commenting on the number of employees losing their jobs because many will be allowed to reapply for new roles within the company. Employees who are being laid off will have the option to remain in their current roles until January, even if their branch is closing before that time.
U.S. Bank originally announced in 2019 it would close 10% to 15% of its branches nationwide by 2021, but the company put a pause on the plan earlier this year due to the pandemic. Since, the company has seen a move to digital banking speed up, and Lapiska said it is likely U.S. Bank will ultimately close more than 15% of its branches as the company responds to the economic impacts of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.