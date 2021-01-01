SALEM — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek announced on Thursday, Dec. 31, the House committees for the upcoming 2021 legislative session, which will focus on a variety of issues, including wildfire recovery, COVID-19 response and equitable policing, according to a press release.
“Oregonians are facing crises that demand urgent action. The House is ready to lead on the issues that matter most in people’s lives right now. We also need to create the space to have a focused conversation about long-term, transformational changes to modernize the people’s legislature,” Speaker Kotek said in the press release. “I’m grateful for the diverse perspectives that my colleagues will bring as we all work together to help Oregonians navigate the big challenges that lie ahead.”
Among those assigned to committees were Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, and representative-elect Bobby Levy, from Echo.
Smith was assigned to seven different committees, including the Revenue Committee, Interstate 5 Bridge, the Ways and Means Committee, Ways and Means subcommittees for capital construction and general government, the Legislative Administration Committee, and the Legislative Audit Committee.
Levy, who was elected in November 2020 to represent Oregon House District 58 and replace outgoing state Rep. Greg Barreto, was assigned to the Revenue Committee and the Ways and Means Education Subcommittee.
Oregon Republicans announce new caucus leadership
SALEM — House Republicans in the Oregon Legislature announced their caucus leadership for 2021 on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, will remain in her position for the 2021 Legislative Session and Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, will serve as House Republican deputy leader.
“This leadership team represents rural, suburban and urban areas across the state, and the team’s diverse backgrounds and professional experiences will serve Oregon well,” Drazan said in a statement. “As we continue to face challenging issues amplified by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and wildfire recovery efforts, Oregonians expect strong and steady leaders who will fight for their future, and that’s what the House Republican Leadership team will do.”
Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, was listed in the announcement as an ex-officio member of the leadership team as vice chair of Ways and Means. Other members are Rep. Duane Stark, R-Grants Pass, House Republican whip; Rep. Kim Wallan, R-Medford, House Republican assistant whip; Rep. Bill Post, R-Keizer, House Republican assistant deputy; Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, House Republican assistant leader; Rep. Cedric Hayden, R-Roseburg, House Republican assistant leader; and Rep. Rick Lewis, R-Silverton, House Republican assistant leader.
