Histology in fatal cases of vaping-associated acute lung injury. Representative photomicrographs of surgical lung biopsies from a 31-year-old woman (Case 5) with vaping-associated acute lung injury that culminated in her death. (A) At scanning magnification, the process is quite diffuse, but still vaguely accentuated in centrilobular regions. (B) Closer examination reveals characteristic features of diffuse alveolar damage in a subacute, organizing phase with well-formed hyaline membranes lining respiratory bronchioles and alveolar ducts. (C) At higher magnification, striking vacuolization and reactive atypia of pneumocytes is apparent, with edematous alveolar septa and scattered inflammatory cells including a few neutrophils and rare eosinophils. (D) In centrilobular regions, abundant macrophages filled airspaces and were intimately admixed with proliferating fibroblasts and organization. Most macrophages were foamy, but scattered individual macrophages contained light brown pigmented particles (inset, arrows).