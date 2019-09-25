WASHINGTON — Most of Oregon’s delegation stood behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday as she launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Pelosi’s announcement followed new allegations that the president had tried to coerce a foreign power to aid his political campaign.
Three of the state’s congressional representatives had spoken out in favor of an inquiry prior to last week’s reports that Trump had pressured the president of Ukraine to launch a corruption investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential contender, and his son, Hunter.
Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, was the first in Congress to call for an impeachment inquiry in early May, a few weeks after Special Counsel Robert Mueller released his report. At the time, Blumenauer called the investigation “a treasure trove of information that deserves further investigation,” which he believed ought to be spearheaded by the House through a formal impeachment investigation.
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, made her support of an inquiry public a few weeks later, tweeting that she was “gravely concerned” about how the president had obstructed justice, committed human rights violations through his family separation policy, and profited from the presidency.
Following Mueller’s testimony at a House hearing on Capitol Hill in July, Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, followed suit, citing the need for a “meaningful investigation” into the instances of the president abusing his power detailed in the Mueller report.
Oregon’s other two representatives have kept their stances on impeachment proceedings private. Rep. Greg Walden, the only Republican in Oregon’s delegation, has yet to make any statements on the issue.
Reached on Tuesday morning, a few hours before Pelosi announced the launch of an investigation, Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Oregon, said he did not have a definitive opinion on impeachment.
Oregon’s two Democratic senators have also thrown their support behind an inquiry.
“Holding foreign aid hostage until a foreign leader agrees to smear a political opponent is textbook corruption, plain and simple,” Sen. Jeff Merkley said in a statement Tuesday. “It is time for Congress, as a co-equal branch of government, to fulfill its constitutional role and hold the President accountable.”
In a tweet, Sen. Ron Wyden called the opening of an inquiry “essential to protecting the well-being of the country.”
Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with the U.S. attorney general and lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing the call released Wednesday.
In the call, Trump raised allegations, unsupported by any evidence, that the former vice president sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of his son Hunter.
"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that," Trump said to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The conversation between the two leaders is one piece of a whistleblower's complaint, which followed the July 25 call. The complaint is central to the formal impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by Pelosi.
