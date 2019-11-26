U.S. Attorney General William Barr, left, and Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, asked Oregon Supreme Court Justice Martha Walters to reconsider what they called a “dangerous and unlawful course of action.” Walters enacted a rule earlier this month that prohibits ICE and other agencies from making arrests in courthouses without a warrant approved by a judge. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement relies on civil warrants, which are issued by the agency.