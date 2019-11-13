Matt Donegan, council chair of Gov. Kate Brown’s Council on Wildfire Response, said Tuesday that wildfires hit vulnerable populations hardest. Children and seniors are adversely affected by smoke caused by wildfire. Many of the 85 people who died in the Camp Fire that ripped through Paradise, California, last year were disabled, and low-income people don’t have the resources to adapt their homes by installing air filtration or cleaning the landscape around their homes to create defensible space, he said.