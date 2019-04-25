When Kola Shippentower Thompson stepped into her first martial arts studio nine years ago, she had only one thing on her mind.

“I had just walked out of an abusive relationship,” Thompson recalls. “I told the coach I didn’t want to compete. I just wanted to learn self defense and how to take care of myself.”

The choice of gym, the Redneck Malitia, was random.

Life was pretty rough and raw back in those days. She often took refuge in the bottle. She had earned a music scholarship to Walla Walla University, but had to drop out after missing too many classes because of nights in jail.

In the nearly nine years since she walked into that first gym, Thompson has repurposed herself into a strong, confident inspiration to others. That weak, destructive version of herself retreated, though that woman lingers inside Thompson’s psyche, a reminder of lessons learned.

The mother of three now thrives as a professional mixed martial arts fighter, business student at Blue Mountain Community College and fitness instructor at the Roundup Athletic Club. She has a healthy marriage. Her family, husband Tommy Thompson, three sons and a large extended clan, is close-knit. She co-hosts a podcast and dreams of working as a police detective for her tribe, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

The 29-year-old credits martial arts for giving her focus as she changed her life.

Mornings often find Thompson working out with other MMA fighters at the Solid Base Grappling Academy on Pendleton’s Main Street. On a recent day, they worked on jiu-jitsu moves. Thompson coached the others.

“It’s a chess match,” she told them. “You have to be two or three moves ahead of the other person.”

Wearing a gi, she demonstrated a move on the ground, gripping her opponent with her muscular legs and flipping him over as if he was a bug.

She ran them through a series of arm bars and chokes. Most jiu-jitsu moves have intimidating monikers like guillotine, bicep slicer, twister and calf crusher. She talked the fighters through strings of complicated movements in her usual calm cadence.

The gym stretches out long and skinny with white walls, grey mats and a sign that reads “You did not wake up today to be mediocre.” Music from Thompson’s iPhone flowed through the gym’s speaker system as it shuffled through her playlist. Chains hung from the ceiling for punching bags.

The fighters shed their gis and donned boxing gloves. Thompson strapped on a pair of 16-ounce fluorescent orange gloves and shadowboxed an invisible opponent. They paired up, trading jabs and crosses.

Afterwards, Thompson stowed her gloves and pulled on a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Strong, resilient, indigenous.” The words seem a perfect description of Thompson.

With the glow of physical exercise on her face, she explained MMA.

“The sport combines all of the different martial arts you can think of,” she said.

Fighters use wrestling, boxing, karate, judo, kickboxing and other disciplines to dominate their opponents. Once a no-holds-barred competition where anything goes, the rules tightened over time. No longer do you see hair pulling, biting, eye gouging and kicks to the groin. Still, it’s an intimidating sport.

“When I started, there were not a lot of women in it,” Thompson said. “It was rare to find females.”

Thomas grew up playing sports in Pendleton and at a Seventh-day Adventist boarding school in Washington (Upper Columbia Academy) where she competed in basketball, volleyball, soccer and softball. She quarterbacked the football team.

With MMA, Thompson was a natural. She didn’t plan to compete until one night when she got a call from her coach in Walla Walla saying a fighter had just backed out from a match.

“There’s a (kickboxing) match in 45 minutes,” he told her. “Can you make it here?”

Her mother offered to babysit her 5-month-old son and Thompson made it to Walla Walla in time. The tournament was being held in a huge parking lot with a large, boisterous crowd.

“There were bright lights everywhere,” she recalled. “I was scared. I had no idea what I was getting into.”

Her opponent was two months from making her pro debut after training for years, while Thompson had a month of training under her belt.

“The audience was well aware that we were completely mismatched,” Thompson said. “She was really ripped.”

Somehow Thompson held her own. Though she ultimately lost by decision, she fought well.

“It was the most amazing thing,” she said. “Even though I lost, I walked out of there with my hands raised. That was the night I fell in love with the sport. I thought, ‘This is where I need to be.’”

Alcohol-free for five years, the woman who is sometimes introduced as “the thrill-uh of Umatilla” now fights at the professional level. She also deadlifted 369 pounds last year to break the state record for women. She just received her purple belt in jiu-jitsu and took second place in a jiu-jitsu tournament in Portland last weekend.

Her coach, Wade Sauer, praised Thompson for her determination, strength and stamina.

“In the gym, she’s always going against men who are bigger than she is,” Sauer said. “She battles with them and usually comes out on top. In competition, she’s level-headed, calculating, focused and driven — all the things you want to be if you’re a professional athlete.”

Thompson said her athletic regimen helps propel her forward in other parts of her life. She is resolved to make a difference to her tribal community. She and her friend Willa Wallace run a nonprofit called Enough Iz Enough, created to work for change and better communication on the reservation. The two women co-host a weekly podcast. Wallace marvels at Thompson.

“She’s one of the strongest, yet gentlest, women that I know,” Wallace said. “She’s gone through so much. She healed herself physically through fighting, then healed her heart. She shares her story with others so they can heal, too.”

Thompson dreams of serving her community as a law enforcement officer. The desire arose in part because of four women in her family (two aunts and two cousins) who all were murdered. All four investigations stalled early on, she said, or were categorized as overdoses or suicides, “something we know isn’t true.” That coupled with her earlier trouble with the law led to a dislike of law enforcement, but over time, her thinking has changed. She realized she could contribute most by becoming a law enforcement officer herself.

“My goal is to be a special detective for the tribe, specializing in domestic violence cases, sexual assault cases and MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women) cases,” she said.

Recently, a judge signed the document necessary to expunge Thompson’s criminal record, which means she is free to pursue a law enforcement career.

The growth she experienced in the last decade all goes back to the day she walked into the martial arts gym and found new life on the mat.

“I started using competition as motivation to stay sober,” she said. “I saw the difference in my athleticism and my focus. I evolved and got better. It translated to my everyday life.”

———

Contact Kathy Aney at kaney@eastoregonian.com or 541-966-0810.