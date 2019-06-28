Supporters rally for AWOL senators

PENDLETON — Supporters gathered at Roy Raley Park on Thursday afternoon to cheer Oregon’s 11 fugitive senators.

The Senate Republicans skedaddled last week to prevent a vote on cap-and-trade legislation that aims to limit greenhouse gas emissions. A couple dozen people displayed signs and sported red Trump 2020 hats. “Stay Gone Reps,” said one sign. A dog sported a red cape that proclaimed “Keep America Great.”

The driver of a Ford pickup honked his agreement as he cruised by. A Bud Light truck honked even louder. Someone in a red sedan slowed, read the signs, shook his head and sped off.

Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, was one of the lawmakers who traveled out of state to prevent a quorum for the vote. As the Pendleton group rallied, Hansell said by phone that he was back in the state.

“The governor has lifted the call for the state police to try and find us,” he said. “I’m back in Oregon.”

He said he flew to California to see a new grandchild and then to Boise to meet with some colleagues. He paused when asked when he and his fellow senators will return to the Capitol.

“It’s still under discussion, but I’m optimistic things are proceeding,” he said. “We’re in negotiations. A news release is coming most likely tomorrow (Friday).”

He said reaction from his constituents has been “overwhelmingly supportive.”

With more than 100 bills that need votes before midnight on Sunday, the clock is ticking, especially since the senators again failed to show for the Thursday morning floor session.

Supporters started a GoFundMe campaign titled Encourage the Walking Senators for “traveling expenses, expenses needed while out of state, or unlawful fines imposed by Kate.” The word at the rally was that a better way to donate was through the Oregon Republican Party website where donations would help pay senators’ $500 fine for each session missed.

Gov. Kate Brown sent out a steely statement earlier this week.

“This is not the Oregon Way and cannot be rewarded,” Brown said in her statement. “The Republicans are driving us away from the values that Oregonians hold dear, and are moving us dangerously close to the self-serving stalemate in Washington, D.C.”

Those at the rally, however, felt the exodus from Salem was a good strategic move. Marla Schad, of La Grande, said it was the only way to ward off a bad bill.

“I’m against cap and trade,” she said. “It’s going to hurt loggers, truckers, farmers — anybody who uses lots of fuel.”

Her friend Toni Baldassarre nodded. She wore burlap hatband she made herself with the word Trump cross-stitched in block letters. Her shirt proclaimed “Trump 2020: the sequel. Make the liberals cry again.”

“I think Trump is doing a wonderful job,” she said.

In reality, the bill seems to already dead. On Tuesday, Senate President Peter Courtney conceded the climate bill because it lacked the votes to pass even if the Republicans returned.

———

Contact Kathy Aney at kaney@eastoregonian.com or 541-966-0810.