UMATILLA COUNTY — Break out your records and receipts, the tax season is here.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting federal tax returns on Monday and most source of income documents should have been sent by employers by Friday, meaning it’s time to start preparing to file your 2019 return.
“My advice would be just try to make a mental note of all the income that you received in 2019,” said Corey Neistadt, a certified public accountant at Pendleton’s Newhouse & Neistadt. “And be looking for the documents that back that up to be emailed to you or sent to you via regular mail. That’d be first and foremost.”
While filing early in the season has a number of benefits, such as potentially receiving your refund or finding out what you owe sooner, tax professionals in Umatilla County agree that at least gathering the necessary information can be helpful in guaranteeing your return is done accurately and on time.
“The further and further away we get from Dec. 31, the fewer things we remember right?” Neistadt said. “While it’s fresh in your mind, I think it’s great to accumulate the data and maybe start putting it into an envelope or something to give to your tax preparer.”
Individual tax returns are due to the IRS by April 15 (unless issued a 6-month extension waiver), so you’ll eventually need to accumulate that data. But much of the stress of tax season can be eased by gathering it throughout the year.
“It’s all about record keeping,” said Dennis Barnett, co-founder and shareholder of Hermiston’s Barnett & Moro. “The more and better you do it, the more likely you are to be able to make your deductions and receive a bigger refund, or be able to defend yourself if you’re audited.”
Maintaining thorough records has aided the 40 or so businesses and partnerships that Pendleton’s RBH Group and Lonnie Read have helped in getting their taxes filed this week. Read, who is a partner with the group, said many of the clients they’ve seen so far already had everything prepared and only had to wait for their financial numbers from December to be finalized.
Read said too many people often rush their taxes and make a mistake or can forget to include something entirely, which then means they have to file an amended return later in the year and often have complications getting their return.
Read added that the prevalence of identity theft and scammers today means it’s also safer to file your taxes early.
“The longer you wait to file, the more opportunity someone who’s stolen your identity has to file before you,” he said.
Many accountants in Umatilla County are busy in the first weeks of tax season because they primarily serve farm and agricultural clients, who have an expedited deadline of March 1 if they don’t want to make estimated tax payments throughout the year.
“Accountants in Pendleton have kind of a unique set of deadlines that we work under as opposed to accountants in a metropolitan area,” Neistadt said.
The county’s tax professionals recommend reaching out ahead of time to schedule an appointment if you have any questions or have a more complex filing circumstance.
Neistadt noted that may include people with investments in partnerships or mutual funds who may not receive their necessary filing documents until March. Barnett added that a complex marital or child situation can also cause confusion when filing.
“It shouldn’t be this difficult,” Barnett said of filing taxes. “But I swear since I’ve been helping people with them, the law has grown from about 4 inches thick to 4 feet thick.”
Last year was the first tax season following major federal tax reforms passed by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which Neistadt said “affected almost everything we did for tax filing season.”
Neistadt said the IRS has provided clarifications and additional details on certain aspects of the new laws, but for the most part individuals have little to worry about when it comes to changes this year.
“As a general rule, things this year have stayed relatively the same,” Barnett said.
But there’s still room to better understand how to navigate the law.
“One misconception I’ve seen a lot of is that because the federal government raised the standard deduction, people are saying, ‘Why am I even bothering looking at my itemizations?’” Read said. “Even though the federal government did, the state of Oregon didn’t.”
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act raised the standard federal deduction for single filers from $6,350 in 2017 to now $12,200 this year, along with raising it from $12,700 for spouses filing jointly in 2017 to $24,400 this year.
Taxpayers must opt for the standard deduction or provide records for itemized deductions, and last year the number of people opting to itemize their deductions dropped from 30% in 2018 to just 10%, according to the IRS.
Though most individuals will again benefit more by taking the raised standard deduction, tax preparers say it can still pay to tally them in Oregon.
Neistadt said those who make large charitable contributions and those with high property taxes should consider itemizing their deductions, and Read said those who incurred any major medical expenses in the last year should be aware of the tax breaks extended by the federal government this season.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Department of Revenue announced the extension of tax breaks for medical and dental expenses that exceed 7.5% of an individual’s yearly gross income.
The big change businesses in Oregon have on their mind is the Corporate Activity Tax, which was passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019.
“That’s going to be the big change coming down the pike for people like me,” Neistadt said. “Even in this filing season, we’re helping clients determine the impact that the CAT is going to have on them, and get registered for it and make estimated tax payments for it.”
The tax requires all businesses in the state that generate $750,000 in yearly revenue to register with the Oregon Department of Revenue, and to then pay a tax of 0.57% on all revenue exceeding $1 million.
Barnett said nearly every business generates more than $1 million in revenue and the only businesses exempt from the tax are grocery stores and fuel distributors. The tax will raise funding for education in the state and is projected to raise $2.8 billion from 2021 to 2023.
Read said businesses are already aware of the coming tax and that most already seek professional help for filing their taxes.
But what about people who can’t afford to hire an accountant or pay for another tax preparation service?
Each year, the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) hosts a free tax preparation service called Tax-Aide. The service is staffed completely by volunteers, all trained by the IRS, and is open to people of all ages and incomes. No AARP membership is required.
“It’s designed for low or moderate income people who have fairly simple tax return needs,” said Joyce DeMonnin, communications director for AARP Oregon.
Last year, volunteers helped Oregonians file 45,000 federal tax returns, DeMonnin said, which yielded $48 million in refunds.
Since many of those who utilize the Tax-Aide services are of moderate to low incomes, DeMonnin said volunteers often help people realize they’re eligible for earned income tax credits, which are a refundable tax credit that is dependent on income and number of children.
According to DeMonnin, Tax-Aide helped Oregonians receive $11.5 million in earned income tax credits last year.
Starting Feb. 3, AARP Oregon will hold walk-in tax prep services in three different locations throughout Umatilla and Morrow counties.
In Pendleton, people can get free tax assistance at the community room in city hall on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Services in Hermiston will be available at the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Boardman will have services available at the senior center on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will also be pop-up locations at the Lexington Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the Fridays of Feb. 21 and March 6, along with Saturday, March 21.
Bob Bruce, state coordinator for AARP Oregon, said they’ve been fortunate in recruiting volunteers throughout Umatilla and Morrow counties lately, but previous Tax-Aide services provided in Union County at La Grande and Enterprise won’t be operating this year after longtime volunteers decided to step away.
The IRS also partners with Free File Inc., which provides free filing program software for families who earned less than $69,000 in 2019. However, in its annual report to the U.S. Congress, the National Taxpayer Advocate Service listed the Free File services as one of the IRS’s most serious problems entering 2020.
According to the report, only 2% of returns were filed with the Free File programing software last year. And of that 2%, the report noted that users were generally dissatisfied with the service.
When it comes to tax season, regardless of how you’re filing your return in 2020, just don’t ignore it.
“I think it’s important that people are very aware of their financial situation,” Neistadt said. “Not just as it relates to taxes but personally as well. I think that the more you pay attention to what’s going on, the less likely you are to have a major financial crisis down the road.”
