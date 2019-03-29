Temple Grandin seemed oblivious to her star power.

Grandin sat at a small table autographing books Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center. The 71-year-old author and animal science professor has become known as someone who is able to explain what goes on inside her autistic brain. She gained national acclaim over the past several decades for her work designing animal handling systems and authoring books.

A line of fans snaked along. Many were autistic or had people in their lives with autism.

Grandin, dressed in her trademark western shirt and scarf, offered encouragement along with her big flourish of a signature.

“Don’t let it hold you back,” she advised one young person with autism.

Grandin posed graciously with those wanting selfies, many wearing awestruck expressions of those meeting movie stars and professional athletes.

Carolyn Frye, of Walla Walla, walked away from the table carrying five of Grandin’s books in a plastic bag. She said her grandson, Noah, is autistic.

“He’s been struggling since he was tiny, but no one could tell him what it was,” she said. “No one understood him.”

Now he’s thriving, Frye said, in part thanks to Grandin and her ability to verbalize what is happening in the autistic brain.

Grandin next spoke to about 1,800 people who sat in folding chairs on the main convention center floor and balconies. She described herself as someone who thinks in pictures.

She offered a simple exercise that separates visual thinkers from others.

“Think about a church steeple,” she said.

She gave it a second.

“I see specific steeples, not generic ones,” Grandin said. “They flash through my mind.”

She cycles through the file in her brain of steeples she has seen, everything from cathedrals to country churches.

Growing up, though she excelled visually, Grandin struggled with more abstract subjects like math. She lacked social skills. She credits her mother for exposing her to new experiences and explaining social rules as if she was teaching young Temple how to act in a foreign country.

Grandin advocated gently pushing autistic children out into the world, stretching them ever so slowly. She said this early conditioning makes a huge difference in what a child with autism makes of their life.

“One geeky kid is going to run a Fortune 500 company or work for one while the other is playing video games in the basement,” she said.

Grandin isn’t a fan of video games and urges parents to limit their use to an hour or two a day — or less.

Grandin is wary of labels, which tend to put people in silos. She flashed some pictures on the screen of people in history who likely had autism and found success.

“Thomas Edison — he was labeled a hyperactive, high school dropout — he’d be on the spectrum today,” she said. “Albert Einstein had no speech until age three. He’d be another one on the spectrum. Where would he end up today?”

Grandin herself didn’t speak until age four. Her mother, however, stayed positive and continued trying things.

“I’m seeing way too many kids getting babied,” Grandin said. “Too many kids become their labels and never get to do the fun stuff. You can’t let these kids hole up in their rooms all the time.”

That’s not to say there aren’t numerous challenges. Many with autism experience sensory overload, making it difficult to focus. Noise can be painful, smells overwhelming. Sometimes words jump around on the page or things seem pixelated. When others talk fast, it might sound like gibberish.

“They have trouble processing, like a phone with a one-bar signal,” she said. “For some individuals, extreme effort is required to screen out background distractions."

One of Grandin’s books is called “Different, Not Less.” She hammers on this subject, saying the world needs all types of thinkers. She flashed one of her brain scans on the screen, which showed her visual center lit up like Times Square.

“I am an extra visual thinker,” she said, “but I paid a price. I get less bandwidth.”

And that’s okay. Without her autism, she wouldn’t have made such an impact in the livestock industry.

“People ask me all the time if I could snap my fingers and not be autistic, would I?” Grandin said. “No.”

