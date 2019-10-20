PENDLETON — Ezra McKinstry raced along a trail that snaked up a hillside near Pendleton’s Community Park.

The 5-year-old boy laughed, pausing occasionally to check on the progress of his parents and grandparents below, then shot ahead to where his older brother Elijah stood at the top.

The sight was normal, yet extraordinary.

Ezra came into the world in 2014 looking robust except for a tinge of blue on his lips. Inside his chest, however, his heart’s right ventricle and atrium were extremely underdeveloped — a condition called hypoplastic right heart syndrome. He faced at least two open heart surgeries to reroute blood flow. His parents, Casey and Kayla McKinstry, moved their two sons from Pendleton to Phoenix after Ezra’s birth to be near a pediatric cardiologist.

Eleven months after Ezra’s birth came a stunning setback. The toddler awoke from a nap, irritable and drooling. In a while, his mom set him in his high chair for lunch. Kayla and Casey noticed with alarm that Ezra fed himself with his left hand and the food fell from his mouth. His right hand twitched and spasmed. They called 911.

An ambulance rushed the little boy to nearby Phoenix Children’s Hospital where an MRI revealed a swollen section of brain with no blood flow. Ezra had suffered a stroke.

“I realized the last time he said ‘Mama’ could have been the last time,” Kayla said later.

The window was still open for use of a clot-busting drug known as tPA (tissue plasminogen activator), which if administered within several hours can improve chances of recovery by restoring blood flow to the affected part of the brain. About 25 minutes remained in Ezra’s window. The intravenous drug worked quickly. Ezra started moving his right arm, and then sucked his pacifier.

When the danger was past, the doctor that said to his knowledge, Ezra was the youngest person ever to get tPA in the state of Arizona.

“It was probably one of the most terrifying moments of both of our lives,” said Casey of watching his son struggle.

This week, as Ezra hiked with his family, he appeared strong and healthy, not like a kid who might someday need a heart transplant. He interacted happily with his friend, Sam Arthur, his grandparents, Kevin and Mary McKinstry, and his grandparents’ dog, Gabby, a good-natured pit bull. His parents and grandparents say he is mindful about taking rest breaks to catch his breath.

This is good news for local community members who showed the family plenty of affection during those frightening days after Ezra’s birth, raising money to offset medical and transportation costs and sending encouraging messages their way. Casey’s parents often get questions about how Ezra is doing.

During this recent visit to Oregon, Casey and Kayla described the days and years following the stroke. Ezra sat nearby in an easy chair in his grandparents’ living room, his fingers flying nimbly over a phone keyboard as he played a game called Magic Tiles 3. He often plays video games during boring routine maintenance scans that can take a while.

Ezra, concentrating on his game, ignored his parents as they described his early days and his second open heart surgery.

“He was starting to show signs of heart failure and they also needed to remove a clot in his heart,” she said. “They were killing two birds with one stone. Afterwards, he recovered insanely fast.”

After the surgery, the family settled into a routine. Casey worked as front end manager at Fry’s Food Stores. Kayla stayed home with the boys. Every six months, Ezra’s pediatric cardiologist tests him to make sure all his internal organs are handling the rerouted blood flow. If he starts to get a cold, Kayla and Casey hover a bit, especially if he runs a fever, which requires his heart to work harder. However, except for more sick days than average and the regular screenings, Ezra seems robust in both brain and body. He was the first kid in his all-day kindergarten to count to 100.

In the backs of their minds, Kayla and Casey know their spunky son may someday need a heart transplant.

“He may run with this heart forever or he may need a transplant. Every case is different,” Kayla said. “It’s scary. We try and live in the moment.”

If you ask Elijah, 6, about his younger brother, his mom should chill.

“He had a broken heart,” he said. “It’s all fixed now.”

However, Ezra isn’t perfect, he admitted.

“He argues with me,” Elijah said.

Knowing there was a chance of another baby having the same defect, his parents initially decided not to risk having another child.

“We finally reconsidered after going back and forth for a good, long while,” Casey said. “We decided whatever’s going to happen will happen.”

Within a couple of months, Kayla was pregnant. Since they knew they’d wouldn’t terminate the pregnancy, they waited until 30 weeks for an echocardiogram indicating whether the baby had the syndrome. The scan came back clear.

Four months ago, Kayla gave birth to a healthy Emma. Ezra added the role of big brother to his repertoire.