Not only doesn’t Dante Stack shy away from peering into the darkest recesses of his soul, he gets out his brightest flashlight for a better look.

The Pendleton man works at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution teaching inmates, but that’s just his day job. In his off time, he creates books, audio dramas and podcasts, all searching for answers to life’s questions in his insightful, irreverent style.

Stack grew up in California, the youngest of five in a Christian family headed by an industrial engineer father and a mother who taught school. He enrolled at Biola University, a private Christian school in Los Angeles, and dreamed of being a Hollywood writer. He double-majored in film studies and biblical studies, with an emphasis on screenwriting.

“I was the most liberal kid in my Bible classes and the most conservative kid in my film classes,” Stack said.

Though not immune to doubts, he felt fairly solid in his faith at that point. Until one day.

“My girlfriend broke up with me and said God had told her to do it,” he said. “At the time, I felt my whole world imploding.”

That triggered a time of searching. Finally, he got down on his knees at the side of his bed and said to God, “If you don’t speak to me, if you’re not here, then I’m out. Morning came and I hadn’t heard anything.” He continued on at Bible college as an atheist.

About that time, he interned at Hulu, weighing in on television pilots, while continuing classes. One term, a professor assigned students to read all of the gospels in one sitting. When Stack got to the Book of Mark, he got excited.

“It read like a screenplay,” Stack recalls. “It started with a voice crying out in the wilderness. Then you have Jesus. He’s healing people. He’s exorcising demons. He’s calling his 12. The original ending (with the women fleeing in fear from the empty tomb) was the best bad-ass ending you could ever have.”

The door to belief cracked open. His faith crept back, but with new realization.

“I didn’t have to be this cookie-cutter Christian,” he said. “I don’t have to fit the stereotype.”

After college, Stack decided screenwriting wasn’t a good path for him. Instead, he joined up with a church planting team that was headed to Slovenia. His mission on the team was to connect with young people.

“I created a movie club for young people,” Stack said. “We taught kids to use cameras and how to shoot movies. We made two movies, and then had a film festival.”

As a sidelight, during several years in Slovenia, he learned how to play ultimate frisbee and eventually played on Slovenia’s national ultimate frisbee team.

He met his wife, Danae, online after she started reading the blog he wrote while in Slovenia. Upon meeting, they clicked immediately. The couple served in Slovenia for another year and a half after marrying, then moved to Danae’s native east Texas in 2015. Denae got work as a choir teacher while Dante struggled to find employment.

“I tell people I had more culture shock moving to Texas than I did moving to Europe,” he said. “Europeans sort of think like Californians. Texans don’t.”

With time on his hands between substitute teaching gigs, he wrote a 100-episode podcast called “Solve the World.” The adventure chronicles 17-year-old Jenn “as she follows her own intuition into the deepest mysteries of life and journeys from the depths of evil to the heights of possibility.” Stack narrated and added sound effects and music. The girl’s journey mirrors Stack’s own in many ways as she looks for meaning in the world.

At first, “about 12 people listened,” but now the series on Apple Podcasts has 250,000-plus downloads and a five-star rating.

While in Texas, he also created a weekly podcast called 365 Honest Questions about the Bible. The target audience included a mix of Bible-reading Christians, curious agnostics and skeptical atheists. Topics ranged from “Do Animals Have Souls?” to “Who Killed Goliath?” and “Does God Regret?”

The Stacks spent last year in Russia with Dante serving as head teacher at an English-as-a-Second-Language school. Danae also taught at the school while she finished her master’s degree online. While in Russia, Dante transformed “Solve the World” into four novels and wrote a book called “Fun with the Apocrypha.” These ancient writings, considered for inclusion in the Bible, ultimately didn’t make the cut. The Apocrypha can be tedious reading.

“My approach is, ‘I read it so you don’t have to,’” he said with a wry grin. “It’s for Christians who haven’t read the Apocrypha, who want the information, but don’t want to put in the effort.”

Such is the mind of Dante Stack.

The couple moved to Pendleton in August. Dante, an employee of Blue Mountain Community College, guides EOCI inmates through the GED program. Danae is executive director of a mentoring program called Impact Pendleton.

Danae described her husband as multifaceted, charismatic and creative.

“He loves learning and has a very curious mind,” she said. “His mind is always working to create something new.”

True to form, Dante is working on yet another book, this one called, “Man Against Fate” — so stay tuned.

As for his faith journey, he said, “I am a desperate believer in Jesus. Emphasis on desperate.”

———

Contact Kathy Aney at kaney@eastoregonian.com or 541-966-0810.