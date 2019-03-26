At first glance, this was simply a day at the park.

Eight-year-old Alex and her identical twin sister Alivia frolicked on the grass of Rice-Blakley Park, playing tag with two adult companions. The girls giggled as they ran to and fro, evading capture.

What appeared as lighthearted frivolity actually doubled as serious business, a session between mentors and mentees in a new program called Impact Pendleton. The adults, Marilyn Brown and her adult daughter Lindsey Parret, committed to making four contacts a month with the girls, at least twice in person.

The engine that makes the program go is Danae Stack. The energetic executive director enthusiastically promotes mentoring as a way to improve kids’ lives.

“Students who meet regularly with mentors are 52 percent less likely to skip class,” she said. “They are 46 percent less likely to start using illegal drugs.”

Stack said research also shows that kids are less prone to becoming bullies and more likely to attend college.

To make that happen, however, mentors must commit themselves to a year.

“There’s all sorts of data that says that less than one year of contact can be harmful,” she said.

The program started with third- through fifth-grade students from two Pendleton elementary schools (Sherwood Heights and Washington) and will gradually expand to other schools and grades.

Stack brings eclectic experience to her new role. The Texan taught public school in three low-income school districts in the Lone Star State. She got her master's degree in organizational leadership and worked for the online children’s clothing company Cecil & Lou. Stack also lived in Slovenia and most recently in Russia, where she and her husband Dante taught English. Dante, an author of four action adventure books for young adults, teaches in the Blue Mountain Community College education program inside Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution.

Impact Pendleton has a formal relationship with the Pendleton School District. Counselors refer students who might benefit from regular time with a caring adult. Stack matches them with adult mentors who have undergone interviews, background checks and two hours of training. When matching, Stack considers joint interests and personalities. So far, she has joined 10 pairs of mentors and mentees.

Because the nonprofit is faith-based and mentors hail from a growing list of local churches, Stack addressed the religious component. Students’ parents, she said, are in control when it comes to anything spiritual.

“We want to be respectful,” Stack said. “Nobody likes somebody cramming something down their throat. The point is to just enjoy life with your mentee. Have fun together.”

Being interesting is less important than being interested, to provide an encouraging voice and simply spend time with a child.

“They are doing everything under the sun,” Stack said. “Going to the library, working on a coin collection, skating, attending arts center classes, going to movies … I try to keep the mentors in the loop about what is going on around town.”

The district started a formal relationship with Impact Pendleton.

“I feel like it is a good deal for our kids and our community,” said Dale Freeman, who chairs the Pendleton School Board. “In schools throughout this country, kids are struggling. This mentoring program is a tool we can use.”

As for the price, “this is not costing the school district a penny.” About the religious connections, he said, “Everything goes through parents and guardians. None of this happens without their approval. They are in the driver’s seat.”

Brown, a day care provider who attends the Free Methodist Church, said her and Parret’s strategy with their twin mentees is simply to “make them feel loved and cared about.” The mentors won’t bring up religion unless a parent asks.

“We’re not going to push that,” Brown said. “It’ll come out in what we do. We’re just reaching out in love. ”

Stack is juggling many balls in building the program. She visits both churches and schools, investigates and trains mentors, meets with students’ parents and guardians, checks in regularly with mentor/mentee pairs and raises funds. The organization pays for background checks and Stack’s small salary with donations and a $1,500 grant from the Pacific Power Foundation. She reports to a board that consists of pastors and other community members.

Brown, Parret, Alex and Alivia did some heavy bonding during their first outing together. They ate at McDonalds, and then burned off the calories at the park with a game of tag. The girls hung by their knees and slid down the slide. When a puppy arrived carrying a pinecone, they all gathered around, laughing as he licked them and wriggled in the wood chips.

The four made plans to get together again in a couple of weeks to tie-dye shirts and make jewelry. Brown and Parret, looking comfortable with the girls, said they don’t regret their decision to become mentors.

“We wanted to get involved in the community,” said Parret, who works at the Cayuse Technology help desk.

“We wanted to do this together,” Brown said. “We wanted to do something for kids.”

