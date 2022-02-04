Fifty years ago, Brigit Farley learned about the death of a teenager named John “Jackie” Duddy.
Duddy, a 17-year-old boxer from Northern Ireland, died Jan. 30, 1972, on what’s become known as Bloody Sunday. Geneva McJunkin, Brigit’s ninth grade teacher at Helen McCune Jr. High in Pendleton, aware of Brigit’s Irish heritage, gave her a magazine with a story about the civil rights march-turned-massacre in Derry, Northern Ireland. A grainy photo showed Catholic priest Edward Daly waving a white handkerchief as he escorted several men carrying the limp body of the teenager away from the fray. McJunkin noted that Duddy was close to Farley’s age.
“You should learn about this,” McJunkin told her.
So Brigit did. She pored over the news reports and learned the names of the 13 boys and men killed that day by British paratroopers who fired upon the crowd. She saw a photo of Jackie, holding up his boxing gloves with a roguish grin. One of 15 siblings, he had attended the march with friends against the advice of his father. He was the first to die that day.
While reading about Duddy and the march, Brigit realized two of the victims bore the name of McKinney, the same as her grandmother who had lived about 20 miles from Derry in Moville. Farley learned that the 10,000 demonstrators had marched in opposition to the British government’s practice of imprisoning suspected Irish Republican Army members without trial. All the victims were Roman Catholic.
Though the army reported some of the demonstrators carried nail bombs, guns and other weapons, Duddy and the other casualties were unarmed. Brigit felt stunned as she read about the killing of peaceful protesters.
Now 64, Brigit, who lives in Pendleton, has visited Derry several times to walk the streets of the Bogside where the violence happened. She stood on the sidewalks of Rossville Street and gazed at a mural depicting Duddy being carried past a British soldier as Father Daly waved his white handkerchief. She cried as she stared at another painting of the faces of the 14 victims united in martyrdom (a 14th man died four months later of his injuries). Now a history professor at Washington State University, Brigit teaches about Bloody Sunday in two of her classes.
This year, when the Bloody Sunday Trust put out a call for reflections from members of the public about the massacre, Farley felt compelled to respond. She penned “Bloody Sunday — a view from Oregon.” In the essay, she described similarities of Bloody Sunday with the struggles of African Americans for basic civil rights in the United States.
“Both African-Americans and Northern Irish Catholics were systematically denied basic civil rights enjoyed by their fellow citizens,” she wrote. “The Bloody Sunday marchers, like Martin Luther King followers, chose non-violence as their means of protesting this injustice, despite bans on public demonstrations. The Bloody Sunday victims paid for this with their lives, as did many African-Americans before, during and after America’s own Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama.”
The committee welcomed Brigit’s reflection. The essay would hang with others penned by people from around the world on a fence near the epicenter of Bloody Sunday and eventually be archived in the Museum of Free Derry.
Last week as I, Brigit and another friend, Michele Grable, walked our dogs on the hill above Pendleton’s Community Park, Brigit’s cellphone chimed. She looked at the screen and grinned. In the email was a photo of her essay hanging on a fence at the site of Bloody Sunday, sent by a WSU colleague’s brother who lives in Derry.
“Wow,” she said, staring for a long moment and then stowing the phone in her pocket.
Farley, who writes a monthly history column for the East Oregonian, ducked her head modestly as we prodded her to tell us about it. Brigit, as we have come to know, doesn’t do anything for recognition, but simply because it is the right thing to do or to edify those who need edification. When that happens, her Irish eyes are smiling.
On Jan. 30, 2022, during a 45-minute Bloody Sunday memorial service in Derry called “Beyond the Silence,” two readers quoted from a selection of the letters and poems received from around the world. The recitations included the last line of Brigit’s reflection — “All honor and respect to them always.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.