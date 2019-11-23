Heppner running back Blake Wolters (26) is tripped up by Warrenton defensive back Hordie Bodden Bodden (5). The Heppner Mustangs defeated the Warrenton Warriors 32-7 in an OSAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Les Payne Field in Heppner on Nov. 16, 2019.
Instructor Tammy Hillmick watches as first-graders Bray Zimmerman, center, and Kemper Polumsky test aluminum foil boats during a science experiment in the after-school program at Sherwood Heights Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.
Heppner running back Blake Wolters (26) is tripped up by Warrenton defensive back Hordie Bodden Bodden (5). The Heppner Mustangs defeated the Warrenton Warriors 32-7 in an OSAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Les Payne Field in Heppner on Nov. 16, 2019.
Instructor Tammy Hillmick watches as first-graders Bray Zimmerman, center, and Kemper Polumsky test aluminum foil boats during a science experiment in the after-school program at Sherwood Heights Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.