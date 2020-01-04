Rachel McCarty, right, hands out candles to fans prior to a candlelight ceremony at the Bouncin’ Cancer basketball tournament at Pioneer Hall in Echo on Dec. 28, 2019. The tournament, in its 13th year, raises funds to support expenses associated with cancer treatment, including travel to care for patients and their families.
