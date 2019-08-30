Bob Bartlett, a sociology professor at Eastern Washington University, talks about the Triple Nickles black paratrooper unit Friday in the Pendleton Underground. After speeches, the group trooped upstairs to the corner of Main Street and Emigrant Avenue to dedicate a marker in honor of the 555th Infantry Battalion smokejumpers who fought fire in the Pacific Northwest during World War II. Bartlett served on the committee that designed the memorial.
