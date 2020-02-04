UMATILLA — An inmate at Two Rivers Correctional Institute (TRCI) in Umatilla died at a local medical facility on Monday, the Oregon Department of Corrections announced in a press release.
Michael Wolf, 69, died Monday after first entering DOC custody on June 24, 2010, from Multnomah County. His earliest release date was July 3, 2023.
As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, according to the release.
TRCI is a multi-custody prison in Umatilla that houses approximately 1,800 adults in custody.
