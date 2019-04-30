Umatilla County’s government could get a major overhaul.

The county’s Charter Review Committee wrapped up a more than a year’s work on Tuesday night with the approval of three formal recommendations for the board of commissioners to consider putting to voters. The most consequential would increase the board from three commissioners to five but make all the positions part time. The five-member board would hire a county counsel and a county manager, a big idea the committee has considered for months.

“Our core suggestion,” committee chairwoman Michele Grable said, “is to change the structure of our county government.”

Three board positions would represent districts, also new, and two would be at-large. Voters would elect positions 1 and 2 in November of non-presidential years and the other three positions in November during presidential elections. All would serve four-year terms.

The larger board may provide for greater institutional memory, according to the committee, and growth of the county demands the need for a professional administrator, which also would improve the consistency of overseeing county operations compared to the different styles of the three commissioners now.

The second proposal from the eight-person group recommending changes to the county’s founding document would end the problem of lame duck commissioners staying on for months after losing elections in May.

Under a revised election process, when one or two candidates run for commissioner no May primary election is necessary. The names of the candidates instead only go on the ballot for the general election in November. If three or more people run, the two who win the most votes in the primary face off in the general.

The third recommendation would change the charter’s description of the law enforcement department to the sheriff’s office. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office long ago adopted that name, and the sheriff is an elected office. The committee wants language in the charter that references Oregon law for criteria of officers.

The committee debated a little about the value of packaging the three proposals in one large measure but in short order decided each as individual ballot measures would be better. Committee member Dan Dorran said keeping the recommendations separate allows voters to decide if they want one, two or all three proposals.

Voters only get that say, however, if the county board of commissioners puts the charter changes on the ballot. The review committee is pitching the recommendations to the board on May 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton.

The committee also listed some other matters for the board to consider, such as requiring commissioners to be at least 18, suggesting commissioner stipends of around $30,000 a year and a county manager salary of $250,000 to $300,000 a year. The county pays commissioners now more than $90,000 a year plus benefits.

In the meantime, county counsel Doug Olsen is drafting the ballot measures and compiling a committee report that includes the numerous people the board heard from and questioned since starting the task in March 2018.

Grable concluded the meeting with praise for the committee members and their nonpartisan attitudes.

“This is government at its best,” she said. “This is grass roots.”