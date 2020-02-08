PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is reassuring residents that its water is safe to drink despite changes in taste and smell.
According to a press release from 11 a.m., the taste and smell is the result of the water filtration plant being impacted by the amount of dirt in the water from flooding. However, the physical filter barrier that keeps disease-carrying organisms out of the water remains in tact.
“The membrane barrier has such small openings, about 1/100th the width of human hair, that disease-causing organisms are simply too large to fit through,” the release states. “For this basic reason, the water is safe to drink.”
Now that the levee has held through the floods the last few days, crews with public works are now addressing the taste and odor issue, according to the release
Public works placed the water filtration plant on standby mode Saturday and a groundwater well was placed into service for the water supply. The release urges customers to continue regular use of their water systems as the crews work to flush them and the taste and odor is expected to return to normal within the next few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.