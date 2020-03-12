UMATILLA COUNTY — Following Gov. Kate Brown’s ban on gatherings of over 250 people, Umatilla County issued a state of alert Thursday in response to the threat posed by coronavirus.
A press release announcing the alert outlines that the Umatilla County Commissioners are stopping short of issuing a state of emergency “in the wake of two confirmed cases among a population of more than 80,000 residents.”
“Each day we are learning more about COVID-19 and how to be responsible and responsive, while also balancing our actions with the need to react appropriately and not create undue stress, anxiety, panic or fear,” Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said in a press release. “It is a very difficult equation.”
Murdock said issuing a state of alert is a “semantic distinction somewhere between business as usual and an emergency,” but for now the county’s number one priority is to limit the local spread of the disease while still expecting an increase in confirmed cases.
Only 21 cases have been officially confirmed in the state as of Thursday, but the Oregon Health Authority estimated that there are likely 150-250 current cases in the state and that the number could rise up to 75,000 by mid-May if action to limit social interactions wasn’t taken.
The ban on mass gatherings, and the outbreak itself, has raised concerns about the economic impact on organizations and employees caused by disruptions in businesses, which the county emphasized it’s especially vulnerable to after February’s floods.
“We are particularly sensitive to economic vulnerability in Umatilla County where thousands of our citizens are already in a situation of financial risk as a result of the recent flooding,” the release said. “We’ve had contact with many individuals who are facing a housing crisis resulting from damages to their homes, let alone the simple financial difficulty of dealing with the costs of damage or finding alternative housing.”
Murdock also emphasized that the county’s actions are being informed at “every step of the way” by its own public health department, local members of the medical community, the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“First and foremost we want to be responsive to the health and safety of the citizens of Umatilla County while also giving deliberate and careful consideration to the ramifications of any actions we might take,” Murdock said in the release. “We are also aware there are many answers about COVID-19 that are yet to come.”
