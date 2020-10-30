UMATILLA COUNTY — Just over half of all registered voters in Umatilla County had cast their ballots as of Friday, Oct. 30, according to the latest unofficial data from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.
Of the more than 24,000 ballots returned in Umatilla County, over 10,000 — or roughly 41.7% — have been submitted by registered Republicans. Registered Democrats had submitted nearly 6,000 ballots so far, and both parties’ voters had cast ballots at a similar rate of roughly 65%.
Unaffiliated voters, which represent the largest group of registered voters in the county, have returned roughly a third of their ballots as of Oct. 30.
Unofficial data from across the state indicated ballot returns were at roughly 61.2% of registered voters with nearly 1.8 million submitted as of Oct. 30.
In addition to trailing the rest of the state, Umatilla County ballot returns are also seemingly lagging behind the rest of Eastern Oregon. As of Oct. 30, a higher percentage of registered voters in Morrow County (56.9%), Union County (60.8%), Baker County (58%) and Wallowa County (67.4%) had returned their ballots.
Only Malheur County voters (51%) have returned a lower percentage of ballots than Umatilla County as of Oct. 30.
Election officials advise voters who have yet to submit their ballot to drop it in one of the many ballot boxes throughout the county rather than mailing it in to ensure that it’s received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can check the status of their ballot by clicking “my vote” at oregonvotes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.