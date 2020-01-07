PENDLETON — Umatilla County’s financial records came in free of problems for the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to the audit approved at the Jan. 2 board of commissioners meeting.
“I’m happy to report that the financial statements, in our opinion, are materially correct,” said Cameron Anderson from Barnett & Moro, which the county contracts to perform its audits. “We did not have any findings or internal concerns to bring to the board.”
The county’s net position ended at $91,012,699 in June, which was an increase of $728,267 in general revenue from where it began the fiscal year. Of that net revenue, Anderson highlighted that $61,024,818 is tied to the county’s capital assets, including $1,328,031 in land and construction that’s in progress.
The audit, Anderson explained, is broken into three primary categories: the general fund, public works, and the state’s public employee retirement system, PERS. Revenue that falls outside of these categories is condensed into the “other governmental” fund.
Both the general and public works fund ended with cash and investment increases in approximately $800,000, Anderson said, while the county added $1.5 million to its PERS fund, which brings the fund’s total to over $5 million.
At the end of 2019, Commissioner John Shafer pointed to the PERS deficit, which has been previously reported at $27 billion, as one of the challenges facing the county and the more than 300 people employed by it.
Some estimates have shown counties may pay up to 30% of their revenue on PERS by 2021, while Umatilla County has set aside the funding for increased contributions.
The audit report had been filed with the state of Oregon, Anderson said, and in the coming weeks it will be filed with the federal government, too.
“Overall, I’d like to thank Robert (Pahl) and his staff for helping us get through the audit,” Anderson said. “It was relatively smooth, and there’s nothing of note this year.”
At Thursday’s meeting, Commissioner George Murdock shared in commending the work of county CFO Robert Pahl and his staff.
“I think it’s quite important to remember we have a $90 million budget,” Murdock said. “There’s lots of organizations that only dream about this.”
