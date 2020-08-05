UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County will be hiring its first-ever epidemiologist for the public health department and is backing the expansion of the Greater Umatilla Enterprise Zone.
Both decisions were unanimously made by the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
“Currently, we don’t really have anyone on staff who can take the data we collect and do things with it so we can see local trends and regional trends,” said Joe Fiumara, the county’s public health director. “The intent of this position is to have someone who can do that rather than me in my spare time.”
An epidemiologist specializes in studying and investigating the causes and patterns of diseases and injuries.
According to Fiumara, Umatilla County will be the only county in Eastern Oregon with an epidemiologist within its public health department, with the next closest believed to be employed in Bend.
The position is being paid for by state funding made available to the region for virus response, and though it’s only guaranteed for the short term, Fiumara said he’d like to establish the position as a permanent one.
Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said he’s had conversations with state leaders in recent weeks reflecting on the underfunding of public health prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and he’s optimistic it will be easier to maintain permanent positions like these moving forward.
“I’ve been assured by leadership in Salem that the incidence of COVID-19 has made it abundantly clear that this state needs to invest in public health,” Murdock said. “So, I think we’re going to see opportunities in the future to get more funding and support from the state.”
Umatilla County also signed on as a co-sponsor with the city of Umatilla to expand the enterprise zone to include more properties located within the city’s urban growth boundary. The expanded zone would encompass approximately 3.55 square miles.
The Umatilla City Council approved the expansion on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
After previously being in a joint agreement with the cities of Stanfield and Echo, Umatilla recrafted its enterprise zone in 2019 to exclude those cities, add land within its urban growth boundary, and permit hotels and motels to benefit from the designation.
Enterprise zones offer the ability for select industrial and manufacturing construction projects to receive a single three- to five-year exemption from property taxes.
