UMATILLA — The first all-female spacewalk in NASA’s 61-year history is Friday. But before the space agency focused its attention on making history, it took some time out Thursday to give some Umatilla County students the chance to go behind the scenes of the historic event.

Students from Umatilla High School spent time learning how NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch will fuel up and climb into their space suits in a zero gravity environment.

Robotic teacher Kyle Sipe tuned high-schoolers into a live chat session with a NASA engineer from the Houston Space Center, who showed students about how astronauts live day to day in spite of zero gravity.

“When you’re in space, there is no up or down,” the engineer told the students.

Through the video session, students made guesses about what astronauts eat for dinner and how long they exercise each day in order to avoid muscle atrophy — many students in the room guessed it was five hours a day, but it’s actually just two.

When the presentation ended, students had the chance to ask questions with the presenter via chat, who answered them in real time.

They learned that the longest time anyone’s spent at the ISS — which is the size of a football field — has been one year, and that zero gravity has no effect on swallowing and digesting food.

Sipe said that attendance to the session was much larger than he anticipated. He said many students are focusing on astronomy in science class this month and the opportunity to learn more about the life of an astronaut couldn’t have been better timing.

He added that it’s not the school’s first interaction with NASA. In 2011, the robotics team won a NASA scholarship to help boost the program during its first year. And in 2017, then-junior Anthony Ibarra traveled to Florida to participate in the International Space Settlement Design Competition.

“I’m excited kids got a chance to ask questions and interact with someone from the Space Center,” Sipe said.

Koch and Meir were initially supposed to do their spacewalk from the International Space Station on Monday. NASA announced the scheduling change this week in light of issues with the space station’s battery charge-discharge unit, which Koch and Meir will replace, according to National Public Radio.