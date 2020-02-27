ATHENA — The city of Athena remains under a boil water notice pending the result of water quality tests that are expected to come in Friday morning.
The city first issued a warning the night of Feb. 20 after preliminary tests showed signs of potentially harmful bacteria in the water. A full test confirmed the water was contaminated with coliform bacteria the morning of Friday, Feb. 21 but showed no signs of E. coli.
Athena Public Works quickly flushed and chlorinated the city's system, and according to City Recorder Nancy Parker, the city attempted to test the water Wednesday but a lab error made the results indeterminate.
"Part of our problem is we don't chlorinate our water because our water here is clean enough without it," Parker said. "When we flush the system, that means we have to wait for all the chlorine to leave the water before testing it."
Coliform bacteria are organisms that are present in the environment and in the feces of all warm-blooded animals and humans, an announcement from the city said, and are not likely to cause an illness directly. Instead, the presence of coliform bacteria indicates the possibility of other disease-carrying organisms being in the water system.
“If disease-causing bacteria are present, the most common symptoms are gastrointestinal upset and general flu-like symptoms such as fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhea,” the announcement said. “Symptoms are most likely in children or elderly household members.”
