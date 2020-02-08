MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation met with county, state and federal officials Saturday morning to discuss the days ahead as rescue efforts continue and recovery efforts begin from flooding along the Umatilla River.
Agencies assisting in the efforts and present at Saturday's briefing included the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Oregon Emergency Management, the Oregon Health Authority, the Northwest Indian Health Board and Umatilla County Emergency Management.
CTUIR agencies present included the Umatilla Tribal Police and Fire Department, public works, the Department of Children and Family Services and personnel from the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center.
All are working together, particularly those on the local level, to track and document all rescues and damage that they can.
Helicopter flyovers coordinated between the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and the National Guard were planned for 11 a.m. this morning to begin rescue operations for those still stranded on the Reservation but was delayed due to windy and cloudy conditions. The Confederated Umatilla Journal later reported that flyovers began shortly before noon.
"Right now, those aerial rescues are contingent on our pilots being able to fly," said Tom Roberts, the county's emergency management director.
Crews will also be on the ground in an attempt to make contact with those who are still stranded.
Roberts and Umatilla Tribal Police Chief Tim Addleman spoke about ensuring their agencies are communicating about who is being rescued and where from.
CTUIR is currently paying to house 10 families at Wildhorse Resort & Casino with three more moving there today, and another is sheltered at the Cmuytpama Warming Station. CTUIR is hoping to receive assistance from FEMA in establishing more permanent shelter for those displaced.
"I'd estimate about 10 more families needing shelter after rescues," said Paul Rabb, the CTUIR incident commander.
Julie Taylor with the Department of Children and Family Services said there are additional volunteers needed at the warming station in order to keep it staffed through the nights.
Corrie Sampson-Samuels with the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center said they have a pharmacist on call and are assessing any medical or other special needs of those the CTUIR are providing shelter for.
According to Rabb, the Reservation's municipal water and sewage system remained operational but those relying on wells and septic systems should continue to use bottled or boiled water. He added that CTUIR staff are working to establish a location, hopefully by Monday, to pass out water testing kits.
CTUIR will likely be requesting dumpsters from partners around the state, Rabb said, to begin cleaning up the household and natural debris left by the floods. Jay LaPlante with FEMA told CTUIR there will be specialists arriving in the area to assists in debris cleanup efforts, too.
CTUIR is also working to communicate and coordinate their efforts with the American Red Cross, Rabb said, but so far there had been conflicting messaging from the organization.
The designated coordination center on the Reservation is the Mission Gym at 73282 July Grounds Lane in Pendleton. Those wishing to volunteer or donate should contact Taylor with the Department of Children and Family Services at 541-969-8413.
Rabb also reinforced that efforts by the CTUIR are for all community members on the Reservation, not only members of the tribe.
Another briefing may be held later this afternoon but there has yet to be an official announcement of one.
