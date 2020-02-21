UMATILLA COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order Friday that suspends a number of regulations and fees associated with debris cleanup for Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties.
According to a press release, the order follows the state of emergency order issued by Gov. Kate Brown in providing assistance to local farmers, ranchers, residents and businesses in the area who have suffered damage to an estimated 300 structures.
The order suspends regulations and fees for residential asbestos project notifications and accumulation of asbestos waste but does not suspend any rules about the safe disposal of asbestos waste.
The order also suspends fees for repairing septic systems in Union and Wallowa counties but not in Umatilla County, the release said. It also suspends fees for establishing temporary solid waste disposal sites.
Humbert Landfill along with the Pendleton and Hermiston transfer stations are local options for solid waste disposal, according to the release, but not asbestos waste disposal.
Finley Buttes Landfill in Morrow County, Columbia Ridge and Chemical Waste Management of the Northwest landfills in Gilliam County and the Walla Walla Landfill are regional options for asbestos waste disposal, the release said.
The temporary order expires June 1 for the asbestos program, and Sept. 1 for solid waste and septic systems.
