UMATILLA COUNTY — Eastern Oregon got its first dose of financial relief from the state, but local leaders are still waiting to see how many federal agencies will follow suit.
Gov. Kate Brown announced a funding proposal of $11.65 million Friday to assist the Eastern Oregon communities devastated by floods earlier this month.
“I saw and heard on my visit last week how devastating this is for residents, and I am determined that it shouldn’t be catastrophic to the stability of the community,” Brown said in a press release. “I am committed to making sure that residents have what they need to stay in place, reopen their businesses, and rebuild their lives.”
The funding package includes relief for businesses and homeowners, along with assistance for levee repairs. According to the release, the state expects the federal government to give “significant funding” through its disaster relief programs and for the state’s $11.65 million to go “toward filling the gaps of immediate needs that are ineligible for federal reimbursement.”
While he acknowledged there’s still a lot of work and funding that will be needed beyond this package, Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said Friday’s proposal was an essential piece of good news.
“The important thing is that the rapid response from the governor’s office gives our area a lot of hope when we needed it,” he said. “We’ve been waiting for word like this. It’s critical for the morale of the community. This may just be the tip of the iceberg, but it reminds us that help is coming.”
The proposal lists $4 million for the “expedited purchase and installation of manufactured homes,” $1 million in “rapid rehousing funds” for immediate needs, along with $500,000 for low- or no-interest loans for damage costs not covered by flood insurance.
“In an area already in short supply of available housing, having so many homes wiped out has an enormous impact,” Brown said in the release. “People have been getting by the best they can by staying with friends and neighbors or by driving farther away to find a safe, dry home — but that’s not practical in the long term.”
To address long-term needs, the proposal includes $2 million in development funds that will become available “upon finalization of a sustainable community plan.”
For businesses impacted by the floods, the proposal lists $1.5 million for immediate relief in hopes of helping them reopen.
“One of the key things is the issue is so complex,” Murdock said. “There’s many different elements that need to be addressed, and I think you’ll see the response of the governor’s office is focused on the human element of it.”
Murdock has said since the floods began that the first focus needed to be that human element of helping people with housing and getting back to work, and he expected the state’s funding to focus on these areas too.
While Brown’s proposal doesn’t explicitly earmark any funding for county roads or bridges, which suffered an estimate of $25 million in damage from the floods, Murdock isn’t worried.
“We still have a long ways to go for roads and bridges,” he said. “But we’re certainly confident that the federal help will come.”
The city of Pendleton, which has estimated costs up to $4.8 million for damage suffered from the floods, would receive $1.8 million for “crucial” repairs to its levee system.
Pendleton Mayor John Turner commended the governor and the city’s legislative delegation for assembling the relief package, but he still needed to clarify with the governor’s office if the money was a grant or a loan.
The city hired contractors to start work on the levee last week, working under the hope that the state would come through to backfill the city’s limited funds.
The state rewarded the city’s faith, but if the aid is expected to be paid back, Turner said the city would turn to reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it square.
In Pendleton for a town hall, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley also took a tour of the flood damage in Pendleton, retracing the steps that Brown and Sen. Ron Wyden took earlier this month.
“It’s brutal,” he said, summarizing his impressions of Riverview Mobile Home Estates and the Cor-Tek conduit plant.
Throughout Merkley’s time in Pendleton, people shared stories of property damage and how they were seeking help from the federal government.
At a round table, city, county, and tribal leaders all told him about the roads, bridges, dykes, and utilities that were damaged by the flood.
Community Action Program of East Central Oregon CEO Paula Hall said the nonprofit was on track to raise more than $500,000 for flood relief and the state’s allocation for housing would help.
But she added that Pendleton was already facing a housing shortage before the floods, and the event only made it worse.
Merkley said he and the rest of Eastern Oregon’s congressional delegation would work to put pressure on FEMA to act urgently on helping the region’s communities. He added that FEMA’s funding would be less useful in a year than it would be today.
Turner said the city’s documentation of materials and labor is much better than it was when Pendleton last flooded in April. But almost a year later, the city is still waiting for reimbursements from FEMA.
Milton-Freewater would also receive $850,000 for its own recovery efforts.
According to the press release, the proposal has bipartisan support and has been lauded by local legislators, too.
“I very much appreciate Governor Brown’s generous and expedient response to the needs of the Northeastern Oregon counties, especially Umatilla County and the places that were hit the hardest,” said Rep. Greg Barreto, R-Cove. “Not only for recognizing the critical situation that these counties are in, but for going the extra mile and gathering together emergency funds.”
Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, was also appreciative of the package and the governor’s attention to smaller communities, such as Milton-Freewater.
“Governor Brown exhibited strong leadership and compassion in her quick response to the citizens of Umatilla County,” Smith said. “Her visit to Milton-Freewater exemplified her concern for all corners of the state of Oregon. I’m glad to work with her to secure these funds for our communities.”
According to the release, further assessments are still underway for farmers and other sectors impacted by the floods, and the state is planning to continue its work with federal and local agencies to provide resources as quickly as possible.
