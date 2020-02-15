PENDLETON — National Guard soldiers from Pendleton’s 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation of the Oregon Army National Guard were on a standard training mission when the news first broke of rising floodwaters along the Umatilla River last week.
The crew were told to go recon in an area over the river when they witnessed the disaster that was unfolding on the ground.
“Once you get up there and realize how much devastation and damage there was, you see that it’s pretty significant,” Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ray Talkington said Friday.
After seeing the devastation below, the crew went into rescue mode for the next four days as floodwaters left people stranded throughout Umatilla County. Between Feb. 6-9, three helicopters from the Oregon Army National Guard rescued 54 people, 10 dogs, one cat and one rabbit from floods.
“These Oregon National Guard Members took part in the largest search and rescue operation in Oregon’s history,” said Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs with the Oregon Military Department. “They did an amazing job supporting the community and saving lives.”
Gov. Kate Brown landed at the Pendleton National Guard Aviation Facility on Friday morning and promptly presented Talkington, and six others based in Pendleton, the Oregon Meritorious Service Medal. Three others were also presented with Oregon Commendation Medals.
“It’s always nice to get a pat on the back,” Staff Sgt. Steven Kirkpatrick said.
The meritorious medals are awarded to those who show outstanding individual performance in support of the state of Oregon, while the commendation medals are awarded to those who provide an act or series of acts in support of the Oregon Army National Guard.
Talkington’s performance during last week’s rescues wasn’t just for the state of Oregon, though, it was for the community he was raised in.
“Being able to go out and help the community you live in is nice,” he said. “It’s very rewarding. That’s the part we look forward to, not the recognition of what we get doing these interviews or getting these awards. Being able to go out and help people, that’s the important part.”
Kirkpatrick, who also received a meritorious medal Friday and grew up in Pendleton, was proud of how he and the rest of the crew were able to respond when they were needed most.
“You always want to be there, and that’s what we’re here for,” he said. “A life is a life. There’s not one better than the other.”
Though successful, the rescue missions weren’t easy.
A combination of windy weather, trees, wires and the waters constantly encroaching on any viable landing spots for the crew’s helicopter made Talkington’s job as pilot even more challenging.
“That was the hardest part, to actually find somewhere to land,” Talkington said. “It’s not the smallest helicopter in the world.”
While Talkington and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeremiah Williams, another pilot, managed to find landing locations on their initial trips, the rising waters kept changing the landscape as some areas became covered in water and others became a muddy mess.
“Every spot you go to and every time you go there is different,” Talkington said.
During other trips, such as those to Thorn Hollow where two men were trapped on a roof the first night of the floods, the crew had to be wary of blowing them off and causing more harm.
Ultimately, Talkington credited the mission’s success to the communication and collaboration of the crew, which was made easier by their familiarity with one another. Talkington said he’s known both Williams and Kirkpatrick for more than 15 years.
“That’s what really matters and helps in times like this,” Talkington said.
Along with Talkington, Williams and Kirkpatrick, Capt. Taylor Frye, Sgt. Joseph Ford, Sgt. Marcus Hickman and Sgt. Skylar Leasy were also presented with the Oregon Meritorious Service Medal.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Steven McDaniel, Staff Sgt. Matthew Taylor and Sgt. Katelyn Shurts, also members of Pendleton’s 1-168th, were presented with Oregon Commendation Medals.
After days of intensive search and rescue operations, the 10 soldiers stood tall Friday as Brown pinned their respective medals to their chests. Though proud of his own role in the largest search and rescue operations in Oregon history, Talkington remained humble after receiving the honor.
“I like to be in the background,” he said. “If nobody ever knew my name, I’d be OK with that.”
