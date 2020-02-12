UMATILLA COUNTY — United Way of the Blue Mountains has allocated $10,000 to Umatilla County and is accepting additional donations to distribute for relief and recovery efforts throughout the region, according to a press release.
"At United Way of the Blue Mountains, we understand that recovery is a long-term endeavor, and needs endure long after disasters are no longer front page news," the release said. "To that end, we are committed to raising funds that will support our neighbors for the duration of these efforts."
According to the release, 100% of donations designated for flood relief will be allocated for immediate response efforts, long-term recovery, filling unmet needs, providing grants to community partners and nonprofit organizations and supporting other relief efforts as determined by the organization's board of directors.
"This is the most efficient way to help your neighbors: work with front-line organizations who specialize in disaster response and those who will be there for the community over the long haul," the release said.
United Way of the Blue Mountains also donated $20,000 to Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.