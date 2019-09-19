PENDLETON — The opening of the city’s second walk-in clinic will bring three new health care providers to town.

Pendleton Urgent Care, owned by Praxis Medical Group, will open sometime in October. Currently, St. Anthony Hospital operates Pendleton’s only walk-in clinic.

Praxis owns more than 30 other facilities in Oregon, including Pendleton Family Medicine and Eastern Oregon Orthopedic & Fracture Clinic in Pendleton, Family Health Associates in Hermiston and La Grande Family Medicine. The company’s administrative headquarters is located in Pendleton.

Praxis Regional Administrator McKenzie Kennedy said the city will benefit from a second urgent care-type facility. The aim, she said, isn’t to compete with the St. Anthony Hospital’s walk-in clinic, but to join in the effort of increasing access and shortening wait times in a community that is medically underserved.

“It’s our job to increase access to medical care for the people of Pendleton,” Kennedy said. “People want timely care and they want quality care. Especially in rural America, there can be lengthy wait times to see primary care providers.”

Cheryl Pearce, director of Provider Clinics at St. Anthony, said she isn’t certain if there are patient volumes to support two similar clinics.

“I can say that we have seen increasing numbers of walk-in patients over the last four years and have added two full-time providers in our clinic just to accommodate them,” Pearce said. “The increase in walk-in volumes may be a direct result of providers retiring or leaving the community thereby decreasing access to a primary care provider, or a change in patient preference to seek care only when ill or injured rather than establish with a PCP.”

The St. Anthony facility isn’t technically an urgent care clinic because it has no X-ray equipment within the clinic, Pearce said, as those needing X-rays go to the hospital’s imaging department. Aside from that difference, the two clinics provide similar services.

Three physician assistants — Mark Martindale, Miriam Drummond and Meredith Dahle — will provide care at Pendleton Urgent Care. The facility, located just behind Interpath Laboratory at 2450 S.W. Perkins, shares a wall with Pendleton Family Medicine, but is a separate entity.

Kennedy said part of the function of an urgent care clinic is to divert patients from overburdened and expensive hospital emergency departments.

“It’s important to us that people are using the right level of care,” she said. “Care in an urgent care setting is far more affordable.”

People experiencing chest pain or other acute conditions should head to the ER, but urgent care clinic providers can deal with such things as cold and flu, skin infections, nausea, headaches, cuts, strains, sprains, removal of foreign objects, fractures and other less serious injuries and ailments. The clinic also will handle flu shots, school and sports physicals, lab testing and referrals.

Patients can walk into the clinic or go online to reserve their place before arriving.

The clinic’s influx of primary care providers comes at a time when the Association of American Medical Colleges predicts the shortage of physicians could climb as high as 122,000 in the U.S. by 2032. The main driver is an aging population. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the nation’s population will grow 10% by 2032, with the over-65 set increasing by 48%. One-third of all currently active doctors will hit age 65 or older in the coming decade. The shortage likely will hit rural areas hardest.

Physician assistants and nurse practitioners are easing the growing shortage somewhat. A report by the Health Care Cost Institute showed visits (by adults under 65) to physician assistants and nurse practitioners rose 129% from 2012 to 2016 while visits to physicians dropped by 18%.

Last year’s annual County Health Rankings (by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute) reported only one doctor for every 2,180 residents in Umatilla County. St. Anthony Hospital added a net four providers to its workforce since the beginning of last year. The three additional healers at Pendleton Urgent Care will ease the local shortage that much further.

Praxis, Oregon’s largest independent medical group, also owns medical practices in Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Eugene and Portland.

———

Contact Kathy Aney at kaney@eastoregonian.com or 541-966-0810.