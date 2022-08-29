MarcoGramacho_001.jpg
Marco Gramacho, 47, the new reporter of the Hermiston Herald, conducts an interview Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Cathy Wamsley Center for Early Learning for Umatilla-Morrow Head Start in Hermiston. “I’m looking forward to getting to know more of the community," Gramacho said, who is the latest addition to the Hermiston Herald news team.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Herald has added a new member to its team.

Marco Gramacho, 47, of Pasco by way of Brazil, joined the Herald on Aug. 16. He already has covered a number of significant events and is delving into larger stories in Hermiston and the surrounding area.

