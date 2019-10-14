Veterans get hand up

Oregon Health & Science University medical student Shane Griffin examines Marine veteran Fred Irons’ eyes during Saturday’s Veteran Stand Down at the Hermiston Community Center. The event offered eye screening, lunch, screening for HIV/HepC, legal aid, housing help and other assistance. At one corner of the venue, homeless veterans selected from a cache of free items that included blankets, socks, hygiene supplies and additional items.
