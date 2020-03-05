PENDLETON — To limit coronavirus risk for volunteers and guests, the Pendleton Warming Station has closed for the season.
Executive Director Dwight Johnson, who recommended early closure of the facility, said the move comes after plenty of thought.
“We don’t want people to think we’re panicking, but it seems like the prudent thing to do,” Johnson said. “We’re stuck between over-reacting and under-reacting.”
Johnson said the board is operating in a vacuum of knowledge in making such a call and is relying on the Centers for Disease Control website for guidance. The CDC says the virus is airborne and transmitted between people in close quarters and that older people and those with underlying conditions are most at risk.
“Our volunteers are older and a lot of our guests have underlying medical conditions,” Johnson said. “We have a high-risk populations for complications.”
The Neighbor 2 Neighbor board, which oversees the warming station, day center and a Sunday morning meal called Veda’s Breakfast, also decided to close the day center for the month of March until more is learned about how to prevent spread of the virus.
The group is considering installing a new ventilation system at the warming station to help limit spread of infectious disease.
Fortunately, the warming station closure comes as the weather warms. The facility normally opens for the night when the temperature hits freezing.
“We are close to the end of the season,” Johnson said. “The weather is relatively benign.”
