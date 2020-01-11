PENDLETON — The winter weather systems bringing snow to the region will be accompanied by some higher, but not advisory-level wind gusts this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Rob Brooks, a forecaster with the weather service in Pendleton, said Saturday’s sustained winds are staying below 20 mph and wind gusts are in the 20s to low 30s. Those speeds are likely a bit higher over the mountain ridgetops, he said.
As the next system moves into the area late Sunday night and early Monday, however, Brooks said sustained winds are projected to reach up to 37 mph south of the Umatilla Basin.
While the winds aren’t expecting to reach advisory levels, they will continue to impact temperatures throughout the region.
“You want to be cautious just because it’s already cold outside and it’s going to drop the temperature,” Brooks said.
