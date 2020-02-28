WESTON — Weston Mayor Jennifer Spurgeon died Tuesday morning from cancer, but not before completing a huge bucket list item — bringing broadband internet to her community.
Spurgeon got the ear of Eastern Oregon Telecom President Joe Franell during a Hermiston Chamber event in 2018. Franell remembers immediately coming under her spell as she compelled him to bring broadband to tiny Weston.
“She was so passionate and so informed,” Franell said. “I couldn’t say no to her.”
Now, he said, Weston is slowly getting “lit up” house by house. Across the highway, Athena is a couple weeks away. Adams is next.
“She was our first customer,” Franell said. “We were able to get her hooked up a month ago and she was able to use it. With everything going on, it seemed right.”
“Everything” refers to Spurgeon’s cancer struggles. Diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2013, she endured treatments while serving as a Weston city councilor and working with her husband, Dave, in their appraisal business. The mother of three recovered, but cancer returned in late 2018, ebbed, and then flared again.
Those who knew her well can’t quite believe she is gone.
“She did not dwell on the possibility that this would get her,” said friend Elizabeth McIntyre. “She had already beaten it back twice. She just refused to let it control her as much as possible.”
McIntyre and another friend, Jessica Aldrich, sat in an office at Weston-McEwen High School where they both work, reflecting on Spurgeon’s impact on Weston and Athena. They said Spurgeon, whose 47th birthday was last Friday, also had served on the Athena-Weston School Board, the League of Oregon Cities Board and on the Oregon School Board Association, and was pondering a run for Umatilla County commissioner. She served as a motivational speaker and executive director for the John Maxwell Company, which provides leadership training.
“She had a lot of determination,” said Aldrich, who serves on the Weston City Council. “She had a real heart for other people. She was a good mediator. She was good at taking two heated-up parties and calming them down.”
“She was fiercely possessive about Weston,” McIntyre said. “She was our rock.”
Umatilla County Commissioner and former Athena Mayor John Shafer remembers Spurgeon as intelligent and energetic. As friends and leaders of nearby towns, their paths often converged.
“We were mayors together and bounced ideas off each other,” Shafer said. “She was my campaign manager when I ran for commissioner.”
He said Spurgeon was passionate and driven, but her fun-loving side emerged often.
“She had a quirky sense of humor,” he said, laughing. “She was a Weird Al Yankovic fan.”
Spurgeon grew up in Union County, where her father, Steve McClure, served as a county commissioner. The Elgin High School graduate attended Whitman College. There she studied history and played basketball, making 52.7% of her field goal attempts and holding records for most rebounds (902) and blocked shots (95) in a season. She was inducted into Whitman’s Hall of Fame in 2008.
In a YouTube video from last June, Spurgeon said she and Dave have a huge collection of movies on DVD “since internet services are kind of weak.” Sporting a “Deadpool” T-shirt, she talked to friend Eric Reid remotely from her bed, telling Reid that she and her husband often quote lines from movies “to see who gets the most obscure movie references.”
During that interview, she also talked frankly about the brutal realities of cancer.
“The chemo is killing cancer cells just a little faster than it’s killing you. It is a race to see which comes first,” she said. “You’ve got to stay positive about it. If you can’t keep a sense of humor in this, then it pretty much all is lost.”
Last January, shortly after having surgery, Spurgeon joined several other representatives of the Oregon School Board Association in traveling to Washington, D.C., to meet with Oregon legislators. Spurgeon’s uncle, Scott Ludwig, of La Grande, marveled that she made the trip so soon after her operation.
“It was not more than 10 days later and she flew back to Washington, D.C., to lobby for the rural school districts,” Ludwig said. “ I asked her, ‘Why on earth would you do something like that?’ She replied, ‘I just wanted to feel normal.’”
During the trip, the lobbyists spoke to Rep. Greg Walden, who Spurgeon knew well. This week, Walden reacted to her death in an emailed quote.
“Weston and all of Eastern Oregon has suffered a great loss. Jennifer worked tirelessly for Weston and rural communities across our state. She was a creative and vocal advocate of rural broadband buildout in eastern Umatilla County and across the region. Her thoughts and counsel were valuable as we worked to achieve these shared goals. She will be greatly missed as a leader in the region.”
Scott Rogers, who was with Spurgeon on the D.C. trip, agrees.
“She was definitely not someone to sit on the sidelines,” said Rogers, who served on the Athena-Weston School Board with Spurgeon. “If she thought something needed to be done, she stepped in. Her death has left a huge void.”
“She was very gentle, but very strong,” said Weston Community Church Pastor Bill Dobos, who spent time with Spurgeon during her final days. “She is one of the best mayors we’ve ever had. She was exceptionally sharp and analytical, and had the people skills to go with it.”
Joe Franell, the guy who found Spurgeon’s broadband pitch so irresistible, counts himself as one of her fans.
“I grieve her loss,” Franell said. “People like her are so rare.”
