When Princess Aurora broke her foot

Princess Aurora was down.

Madison Gruenhagen, lead dancer in Pendleton Ballet Theatre’s production of “Sleeping Beauty,” slipped during a rehearsal and fell to the floor. She felt something give.

“A loud crack went through the studio,” Madison recalled.

It was obvious immediately that something was seriously wrong with the 14-year-old dancer who had been cast in the show’s lead role of Princess Aurora. Pain shot through her foot. She tried to get up and couldn’t.

The opening performance was more than two months away, but Madison’s doctor couldn’t guarantee her broken foot would heal fast enough for her to dance in the show. He put Madison in an air cast and told her keep weight off the foot.

This was a devastating development, but also a chance to discover how the troupe would deal with adversity. According to director Julie Sneden-Carlson, her dancers reacted with both kindness and grit by rallying around Madison and accepting longer rehearsal times.

The loss of Madison had a domino effect.

“We had to rehearse three main roles with understudies, as well as rehearsing them in their own roles, all the time understanding that they wouldn’t know which role they were dancing until several weeks before the show,” Sneden-Carlson said. “They had to work really hard.”

Lead male dancer Austin Ford adjusted to lifting a partner of a different height. Madison stands six feet, several inches taller than Cori Jo Lindsay.

Cori Jo, Madison’s understudy, would start rehearsing Madison’s part even more diligently, knowing she might perform Princess Aurora for real. Alli Sauer took on Cori Jo’s part and Erin Picken picked up Alli’s role. Madison transformed from lead dancer to coach.

“The minute she was in a boot, she was in the studio with a big cup of water, sitting in a chair coaching Cori Jo,” the director said.

Madison performed from the waist up as Cori Jo mirrored her movements. Sneden-Carlson marveled at their commitment.

“Madison came to every single rehearsal and lovingly coached another girl in the part of her dreams. She didn’t hold back in any way,” Sneden-Carlson said. “Cori Jo was so gentle and careful. She didn’t freak out and bulldoze herself through a big, scary role.”

When not at rehearsal, Madison spent time doing physical therapy with Sneden-Carlson’s husband, Bob Carlson, a physical therapist for St. Anthony Hospital.

On April 23, Madison, Madison’s mom, Shannon Gruenhagen, and Sneden-Carlson sat in the doctor’s office nervously awaiting the verdict. Would Madison dance in the show or not? Cori Jo waited for a text. The entire dance school braced to hear the news.

When the doctor said the bone was healed, “We all hugged and cried,” said Madison. Then Madison texted Cori Jo, who reacted with relief.

“I wasn’t torn at all,” she said. “I was very happy.”

Madison’s muscles were weakened and she was banned from pointe shoes until after the show, but she embraced the opportunity of getting back to work. On opening night (Thursday, May 23), she took the stage and will perform again at 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday, in the Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College.

To be sure, this is an all-ends-well tale of overcoming adversity. For Sneden-Carlson, however, the story has an interesting twist.

The veteran ballet teacher once danced in a professional ballet company. At age 22, she herself rehearsed to play the role of Princess Aurora in “Sleeping Beauty.” During a rehearsal, a male dancer lifted her into the air and somehow lost his grip. She went down hard, breaking most of the ribs on her right side. The injury sidelined Sneden-Carlson for six months. When the doctor said she’d never be pain-free if she continued, she decided to teach ballet instead. She dances vicariously now through her students and when they come through with such grace and courage, it is sweet.

Madison still can’t believe the support.

“They were so kind,” she said.

Of the opportunity to dance the role of Princess Aurora, she said, “I’m ecstatic. I feel amazing that I even get to be onstage.”

———

Contact Kathy Aney at kaney@eastoregonian.com or 541-966-0810.