With a severe nursing shortage just around the bend, aspiring nurses are applying to Oregon’s nursing schools in droves. Most qualified applicants, however, won’t get in. There simply aren’t enough instructors to teach them.

Laurie Post, director of the nursing program at Blue Mountain Community College, doesn’t mince words in explaining why that is the case.

“As a bedside nurse, you can make a lot more money (than as an instructor),” Post said.

In Oregon, the average salary for nurses is $81,484, compared with $70,708 for nurse educators. To deepen the financial pain, nursing faculty must earn expensive master’s degrees.

Two nursing faculty left BMCC in 2011 to return to the field. It took two years to fill their positions and enrollment in the nursing program dropped from 24 to 16. Now enrollment is back up, but at least one instructor will likely retire in the next year.

A proposed $10,000 state tax credit (Senate Bill 754) could narrow the gap. The tax credit would go to nursing faculty in rural areas, where the shortage is the most severe.

Despite the wage discrepancy and 50 hour-plus work weeks, Post doesn’t regret her choice to become a nurse educator. She simply loves teaching. About 15 years ago, she was working as a public health nurse for Umatilla County when then-BMCC Vice President of Instruction John Turner called and offered her a teaching position. She thought about it and signed on.

Here at BMCC, Post is in her element, sharing her expertise and shepherding fledgling nurses into the profession.

On Monday afternoon, Post met with a cohort of her clinical students. The five are in the last lap of their nursing education. All will head out into their final clinical experiences at facilities around the region. They will stay in close contact with Post by phone, video conference and during Post’s weekly visits. To calm their anxiety, Post talked soothingly in a voice that would serve her well as a yoga instructor.

“I’m available 24/7,” Post told them. “Don’t be afraid to call me even if it’s the middle of the night. Even if it’s not an emergency and you’re just overwhelmed or frustrated.”

The group interacted like they were chatting socially. Post sipped coffee from a bright red cup given to her by a student. On the outside, written in prescription jargon, it said PO Q2H PRN (per mouth every two hours as needed). Post answered questions and asked what they were doing to mitigate stress during the busy run-up to graduation.

Though Post and four fellow instructors at BMCC love teaching, they don’t love the pay cut required of nurses who become educators. All five sent written testimony to support the tax credit to the Senate Committee on Health Care for a public hearing on Feb. 25.

Toni Bleick, who started teaching at BMCC in 2017, worries about the large number of nursing instructors at Oregon nursing schools poised to retire.

“The current nursing shortage will only get worse as more of the aging population of nurse educators retire with no one willing to take such a pay cut to take their place,” Bleick wrote. “With less faculty, each nursing program is able to take less students — further perpetuating the shortage.”

Instructor Jessica Humphreys is another BMCC instructor who once worked as an ICU nurse. Her beginning salary in academia, $62,000, was a significant cut from her nursing salary.

She wrote in her testimony that she serves society better “by shaping the future nurses that care for our community. The scale of that footprint is pretty amazing.” Still, she has watched other educators return to bedside nursing. She worries about the future.

“While everyone is quick to reference the nursing shortage, what they fail to realize is that the root of the problem is further upstream,” Humphreys said.

The tax credit bill is currently in the Joint Committee on Tax Expenditures. Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, sits on the committee and will be one of those who decide whether the tax credit moves on. Right now, a list of proposed tax credits is accumulating. About the time of the revenue forecast, legislators will know how much money is available for tax credits.

“Tax credits are kind of the equivalent of cash,” Smith said. “You can write a check or give a tax credit. Right now, there are proposals out there for tax credits on everything from manure digesters to nursing.”

Stay tuned, he said. Definitive conversations on the proposal will likely start in about 30 days.

In the meantime, Post stays hopeful. The nurse educator, who is 59, says half-seriously that she’ll probably stick around until she’s 70, but she knows that isn’t the norm.

“The average age of nursing educators is 57 or 58,” she said. “In the next five years, they anticipate that 30 percent of us will retire.”

Post said the tax credit would help recruiting by lessening the financial impacts.

“The tax credit would help fill that gap,” she said.

