SALEM — Oregon forestry officials are bracing for controversy after approving statewide hazard ratings that encompass up to 300,000 properties with elevated risk of wildfires.
Many of those tracts are expected to face new defensible space and building code requirements under “wildland-urban interface” criteria recently enacted by the Oregon Board of Forestry.
Critics anticipate the two regulatory actions will result in sweeping and unworkable restrictions for rural communities when a map of affected areas is released later this month.
Blowback from rural residents against the new requirements is expected by the state forestry officials due to objections they’ve encountered during the rule-making process.
“We have to recognize there will be people and organizations that will continue to push against this and attempt to embarrass the department and related agencies,” said Jim Kelly, the board’s chair, during a recent meeting. “It will enter into the governor’s race and all that. I think we all need to be prepared.”
The Oregon Department of Forestry received roughly twice as many comments opposed to the mapping regime than in favor of it, mostly because people thought the wildland-urban interface was too expansive, said Tim Holschbach, the agency’s fire prevention and policy manager.
The agency will send out written notices to 250,000-300,000 landowners affected by the rules. They can appeal their classifications if they’re subject to regulation, he said. Periodic audits will review the effectiveness of the rules, which can continue to be modified.
As the rollout of the wildfire map gets underway, ODF realizes it will be in a “fish bowl” of public scrutiny and it expects that revisions will be necessary, said Mike Shaw, the agency’s fire chief.
“The agency’s work is not done. The work will continue through this year. We know we’re not going to be perfect,” Shaw said. “There will be adjustments in the future. This is a great first step.”
The Oregon Farm Bureau has worried about adverse impacts to agriculture since lawmakers began negotiating comprehensive wildfire legislation last year.
The Legislature ended up passing Senate Bill 762, which the Farm Bureau criticized for its “top-down” approach to wildfire mitigation. The group favored a “bottom-up” strategy of consulting with rural communities proposed in another bill.
To get the bill over the finish line, lawmakers eliminated SB 762’s definition of wildland-urban interface, or WUI, and instead directed the Board of Forestry to set the parameters based on “national best practices.”
However, the Farm Bureau and other critics believe the board’s WUI criteria are nonetheless overly broad. The vast acreage likely included in the designation will leave people “shocked,” said Lauren Smith, the group’s director of government and national affairs.
“Our legislators will be very surprised when they start getting constituent calls,” she said. “When you get a WUI that is nearly the size of the State of Oregon, it sort of defeats the purpose.”
Properties will be subject to regulation only if they’re both within the WUI and have a hazard rating of “high” or “extreme” wildfire risk.
Roughly 250,000-300,000 properties fall into the “high” and “extreme” risk categories, but ODF doesn’t yet have an estimate of how many are also in the WUI.
The Farm Bureau expects a great deal of overlap, which will have a drastic effect on rural areas, Smith said.
“You’ll see large swaths of entire communities pulled into high or extreme risk WUI,” she said. “There’s a lot of regulation going on focused on this map and all these rural communities, and not a lot of representation by them.”
The defensible space regulations require fire-prone fuels to be cleared from 50-100 feet around certain structures, depending on the hazard rating.
It’s not yet clear that cultivated cropland will be excluded from that requirement, with the matter currently being considered by Gov. Kate Brown’s Wildfire Council, Smith said. It’s also unknown whether the requirement will apply to rural facilities, such as small hydroelectric plants.
“Nobody has been able to answer those questions,” she said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has exempted agricultural buildings uninhabited by people from the defensible space rules for vegetative fuels, though the Farm Bureau fears that could change under new leadership.
“We’re sort of at the whim of that agency now,” Smith said.
Over the longer term, areas subject to regulation will have to meet stricter building codes, adding expense to new or replacement dwellings, she said. “It’s going to be harder to develop in these communities with these higher standards.”
The Farm Bureau believes many instances of over-regulation could be prevented if the ODF crafted a narrower definition of WUI.
As it stands, the criteria applies to areas with at least one structure larger than 400 square feet per 40 acres, if more than half the surrounding land consists of vegetative and “wildland” fuels.
The Farm Bureau expects that rural properties will widely be swept into that definition by default, Smith said.
“If you don’t have any other structures, what else is going to be on that land? Our anticipation is that’s going to be most of rural Oregon,” she said. “There are all sorts of unintended consequences when you start regulating at this scale.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.