Sen. Ron Wyden will hold live online town halls for residents of several Eastern Oregon counties next week, according to a press release on Friday, April 23.
The town hall will be hosted by People's Town Hall.
Residents of Morrow County can pose questions to the senator on May 1 at 3 p.m. The following day, a town hall for Umatilla, Union and Wallowa County residents will be held at 11:30 a.m., and for Wasco County at 3:30 p.m.
“The ‘Oregon Way’ is all about conversations with Oregonians statewide and while precautions require a temporary hold on in-person town halls, I’m eager to throw open the digital doors of democracy to residents of Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wasco counties,” Wyden said. “Big thanks to People’s Town Hall for helping these discussions to continue online with Oregon communities large and small to hear directly from Oregonians about their priorities and to answer their questions.”
