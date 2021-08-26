PENDLETON — The Pendleton football team had its season opener, Sept. 2, at La Grande canceled because of COVID-19 precautions. But the Bucks were able to pick up another game.
Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis was notified Monday, Aug. 23, by La Grande Athletic Director Darren Goodman they had players who tested positive before practice started.
With just two weeks before their game, there wasn’t enough time for the mandatory quarantine and the required number of practices in pads for the Tigers.
“We are just taking precautions in bringing them back properly,” Goodman said. “We didn’t want to put people in situations they weren’t ready for.”
The Bucks were able to schedule a non-league game at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Southridge, which plays in the 6A-2 Metro League.
“The way the last year and a half has gone, everyone is excited to have a Week 1 game,” Somnis said. “Our coaches and kids are looking forward to that Friday night experience.”
As soon as Somnis found out they would need a game, he posted on the OSAA site of teams looking for games.
“We put out some feelers that we were looking for a game,” Somnis said. “When Southridge came available, they jumped on it and reached out. It was a good opportunity for us. Football is one of those sports where you don’t want to have a bye week. It’s big to get a game like this.”
The Skyhawks were scheduled to play Thurston, which also is in the midst of COVID-19 protocols.
The Bucks will host Wilsonville in a non-league game at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.